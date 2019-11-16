Democrats’ collusion should lead to indictments
Editor,
For three years Democrats knowingly falsely told us that Trump had colluded with the Russians. We now know that Mueller’s chief FBI investigator and his lead prosecutor knew even before he was appointed as special counsel that there was no Trump-Russian collusion. However, we also now know that Mueller’s appointment was part of the coverup of the illegal use of government by the Obama administration and holdovers of the Obama administration who used political dirt the Hillary Clinton campaign (HCC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) purchased from Russians and Ukrainians through third parties to interfere in the 2016 elections.
Government investigators have evidence that the HCC and DNC colluded with the Obama/Biden administration who used the top directors at the FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA and DIA who engaged in the following:
• Began spying on Republican candidates by illegally searching the NSA database in 2012.
• Purchased Russian disinformation, used it to interfere in the 2016 election and swore under penalty of perjury to federal judges of the FISA court that the false information was true when they knew it was false in order to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign. Every government official who signed those applications committed perjury.
• Colluded with and used foreign spies from the U.K., Italy and Australia among others to spy on Trump to evade U.S. laws and then illegally leaked the information to the news media.
• Texts have surfaced that Obama was also involved.
• Withheld evidence in federal court to illegally entrap George Papadopoulos and General Flynn, which would prove their innocence.
• The HCC destroyed computer and smartphone evidence and knowingly illegally used a private server to conduct government business while transmitting top-secret information over her unsecured server.
• VP Biden threatened Ukraine by withholding $1 billion in funding if Ukraine did not fire their equivalent of our attorney general who was investigating the company Biden’s son was a board member of. He was fired and Ukraine obtained the funding.
• Under Obama, Ukraine lost $7 billion in U.S. taxpayers’ funds.
• The Ukraine government convicted two Ukrainians for colluding with the DNC and Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election! Part of Trump’s phone call was to ask that Ukraine cooperate with Attorney General Barr’s investigation into that activity. The investigators have documents, emails, names and places, including video evidence of the collusion.
• The Obama State Department blocked two Ukrainian anti-corruption officials from providing our Justice Department Clinton/DNC proof of their illegal activity and corruption in the oil and gas contracts that involved VP Biden.
Members of the Obama administration are about to be indicted for their criminal activity to defeat and impeach President Trump.
Scott Dennison
St. Joseph
Impeachment debacle is a waste of time
Editor,
I am tired of the ridiculous tactics the Democratic Party and the institutionalized federal employees are using to try to make the president’s life as miserable as possible, up to and including impeachment. Instead of these people still being outraged that a non-career politician was elected president, why don’t they focus on why that outcome happened in the first place and try and learn from it?
Apparently, the U.S. citizens, me included, are tired of career politicians, their total lack of commonsense functionality and the deep corruption that is occurring by isolating themselves both monetarily (pay, health care, pension) and emotionally from their customer, the U.S. citizens. This is, unfortunately, true of all the political parties, but the Democrats are taking that non-functional incompetence to a new level. What a complete waste of time and resources which could be used for something constructive.
Democrats, it’s been three years now since a non-career politician was elected president – get over it. Your behavior is as childish as a 3-year-old who doesn’t get their way. Cronyism at is worst. If this behavior hasn’t convinced everyone that senators and representatives need term limits like the president, nothing will. It also demonstrates a part-time Congress is all that is needed to do your job if you can waste all this time trying to get rid of a president you feel is a risk to your career-politician lifestyle. You are supposed to learn from the experience, and then move on and do your jobs. Grow up.
If you can find some time to actually do your job while this ridiculous impeachment process continues, please make two changes which will help out everyone. Get rid of the time change Johnson thought was such a good idea in the 1960s. I don’t care if you make standard time or daylight saving time the chosen clock, but quit changing the damn time twice a year. That should be a simple task to complete.
Another simple task we need done: get rid of pennies. Their need has passed. If you consider that a penny costs the government more to make than a penny is worth, getting rid of them even makes more sense. Imagine all the other simple things you could do to save money and help balance the budget if you actually tried to do your job. Now get to work.
Rob Hoffman
Coloma
Friendly gesture made shopper’s day
Editor,
I just had to write and tell some lovely ladies a big thank you for making a beautiful day for me at the Dollar Tree.
I left Berrien County Cancer Service, where I do volunteering, and decided to go to the Dollar Tree in St. Joseph because it is closer to my home than in Benton Harbor. I am a little slow now and walk with a cane. I pray to my Lord to keep me walking. I’m 88 years old.
These nice ladies seemed to be in every aisle and were always giving me big smiles, which I loved to give back.
When I went up to the register to check out and got my cash out, they said my bill was paid. I couldn’t believe it was happening to me. We do have a lot of wonderful people in this world. You never know unless you have need of it.
I can’t do as much as I would love to do, but I do remember our veterans on Veterans Day and Memorial Day with cards. I sent out 51 cards to veterans this Veterans Day. I also send out many birthday cards.
Thank you again.
Eleanor Krejci
Stevensville