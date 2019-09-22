Incredible experience with local healthcare
Editor,
It is always awesome to hear good things about local businesses, so I thought I’d share this story with our community. Just last week, my family had an outstanding experience with Spectrum Health Lakeland staff and Dr. Ken Edwards and his staff of Southwest Michigan Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.
Our past history with Lakeland and Dr. Edwards had been so outstanding in comparison to other health networks that our Virginia Tech son came home for a surgery here (thanks to an electric long board, a crowd and a cement wall). This recent experience was so positive that our Duke University pre-med daughter shared her dream to one day work with a place like Spectrum Lakeland Health.
To top things off, Dr. Edwards even stopped by our home on a weekend to check on his patient. Amazing. Our entire family is forever grateful that we have Spectrum Health Lakeland, Southwest Michigan Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and the incredible medical teams led by Dr. Ken Edwards, Dr. Jay Sandor and Dr. Roberto Cuarda. We feel very fortunate to have such exceptionally high level of medical care right here at home.
Jackie Huie
Stevensville