Editor,
Perhaps it's time for the Trump haters to consider getting their news from sources that are a little more accurate and reliable than CNN, MSNBC, the NY Times, Washington Post, the legacy TV networks, Media Matters, Huffington Post and others.
Let's see! They said there was no way Trump could get the nomination. Then there was no way he could beat HRC. They made light of his claim that the Obama regime spied on his campaign. Now we know that illegal spying was exactly what they did. They lied to a FISA court 17 times to get warrants to spy on Trump and others in his orbit. They breathlessly cheered the Mueller investigation that would lead to his impeachment, except that the report didn't find any collusion or conspiracy. They reported Trump ordered Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, only to have Muller rebuke that notion. They were wrong about the Covington High School kids and are now being sued for defamation. They took the word of a congressman (he has been caught in so many lies it makes you wonder why anyone would listen to anything he says), who said Ambassador Sondland testified that Trump ordered a quid pro quo with the Ukraine, when in further testimony he said the opposite and it was only is opinion. They were wrong about The Kavanaugh debacle, where the accusers witness said it never happened. And shortly thereafter, he (Kavanaugh) was accused of being a serial rapist. Now we know that not to be true and media darling Michael Avenatti and his client are both going to jail.
They were happy to report that racism reared its ugly head with Jussie Smollett's false testimony. They were wrong when they accused Trump of offering Julian Assange a pardon if he denied a Russian link. The latest is that Trump eliminated the National Security Council Directorate for Global Health, when all he did was move some people and streamline one of the many bloated agencies in our government.
There are many other instances and outrages of news that were wrong. My opinion is that these "news" agencies are nothing short of being the media wing of the DNC. The Media should be tough on our politicians and ask follow up questions, not just Republicans. Right now they cannot be trusted to give unbiased and truthful "news."
Mike Phelan
St. Joseph