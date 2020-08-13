Editor,
This is in regard to the July 29 headline, “City weighs BLM street mural,” and the St. Joseph city commission meeting. For many, a concern for balance in public discourse is rapidly increasing. Mr. Gillette was stating his opinion and apprehensions regarding the mural, using his right of freedom of speech, yet was immediately made to feel on the defensive.
Surely he is not alone in his concerns, and the way things are now, perhaps one of the few brave enough to share them with the public. Why should Mr.Gilette’s comments be called disturbing? Protestors expressing their opinions are praised for their raised voices and passion for their cause, yet this gentleman’s opinion and concern for his community were immediately labeled a threat.
As Mr.Gillette said, considering what has occurred in other areas of the country, it is difficult to predict what the response might be to a mural, and considering the many diverse causes that people support today, just how many murals would be too many?
For a long time, the city of St. Joseph has made strong and continuing efforts to be a welcoming community while remembering its past and striving to create alliances and opportunities to improve the future for all residents of Southwest Michigan.
We must respect each other’s right to voice an opinion, and if we fail to do so, that would be disturbing.
Elizabeth Sexton
Benton Harbor
Debra Mattson
St. Joseph