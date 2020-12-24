Michigan state Rep. Brad Paquette, representing the 78th District, was one of 15 Michigan Republican legislators who actively supported the bogus Texas lawsuit that was submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to nullify the Nov. 3 election results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin. The goal of this lawsuit was to flip 62 electoral votes from Biden to Trump and change the winner of the election. Fortunately, the suit was soundly and unanimously rejected by the Supreme Court justices.