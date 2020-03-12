Ibrahim Parlak’s deportation plight is caused by ICE being overzealous under the Trump administration. Ibrahim has been an exemplary resident of our country for the last 30 years. The ICE appeal of the immigration judge's decision that Ibrahim should not be deported to Turkey has no valid basis. For ICE to claim that conditions for Kurds in Turkey have improved since the initial ruling completely ignores the current Turkey-Kurd conflict. ICE should have dropped this case a long time ago. Ibrahim was granted asylum for valid reasons that still exist and he has been a model immigrant.