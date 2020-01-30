As most of us receive the South Bend news stations and find ourselves labeled as a part of "Michiana," it would be no surprise to know of Pete Buttigieg prior to his candidacy. The former South Bend mayor has played a vital role in setting South Bend on a strong path to recovery. The city is transforming into a burgeoning tech hub, thousands of abandoned buildings were razed by the Buttigieg administration, and Notre Dame finally involves itself in the city's improvement. For a Rust Belt town on the verge of collapse, only success appears imminent.