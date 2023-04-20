Editor,
The village of Stevensville faces a crossroads on May 2. Do we want marijuana dispensaries in our town or not? Do we want to keep our village a family-friendly place, or do we want people coming here just to buy pot?
A member of the Village Council is claiming that a new restaurant will be built here if there is a pot shop. He also claims they are “protecting” us from federal government regulations if marijuana is downgraded from a controlled substance. Both things are untrue.
This is about more than money, but no one will be honest about what the real motive is. The village has a fund balance of $1.7 million and has state and federal dollars coming in regularly at various times.
So, are pot shops really the “only” way to fund road improvements, or is someone else going to profit from this?
Vote "yes" on May 2 to get more clarity on this issue and to protect our village.
Jeannine Marks
Stevensville