Editor,
With Fred Upton retiring and with multiple Republicans having announced their candidacy to replace what was a somewhat moderate – by Republican standards – outgoing rep and considering that the Supreme Court is likely to decide that a woman's right to control their own body is subject to permission from male Republican legislators, now is time for each of these Republican candidates to go on the record about the absolute fact that many of the laws in Republican-controlled states that have passed since Roe and many pre-Roe laws that are still on the books in other states are specifically written to force rape victims to give birth to their rapist's baby, which includes forcing 12-year old girls who are pregnant because an immediate male family member – as in their father or brother – raped them to give birth to their own immediate family member's baby.