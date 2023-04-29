In his April 20 letter to the editor ("Democrats pass gun violence prevention bills"), Larry Feldman states Democrats voted overwhelmingly for the gun violence bill Gov. Whitmer signed expanding background checks for all gun purchases. Likewise, Republicans, as expected, overwhelmingly voted against the bill. As Feldman said, many of the Republicans voted against the gun violence prevention bill claiming "the problem isn't guns, it mental illness, and the solution is to increase mental health services."
I agree that increasing mental health service is a great idea, but since the Republicans obviously see mental illness as a big issue, why then would they vote against a bill requiring background checks to make sure these people with mental illnesses can't buy a gun? Make any sense to you? It sure doesn't to me.