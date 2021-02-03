Editor,
There is a schism in the Republican Party. Traditional conservatives are at odds with the rising tide of fascists (hate-based paramilitary) whose murderous riots in Charlottesville and the U.S. Capitol were the bookends of the term of the 45th president. Months and months of lies about election fraud culminated in a frenzied mob of modern day "Redeemers" (post-war Confederates) carrying the flag of treason (Stars and Bars) through the halls of Congress. Their goal: to set the Constitution on fire and overturn a free and fair election.