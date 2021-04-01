St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.