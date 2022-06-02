Editor,
I live right on Niles Avenue close to Main Street in St. Joseph. I had a roofing company here last week for a tear-off.One pickup truck needed to back a large trailer into my very narrow shared driveway without knocking out my fence or running into the side of either house. Some drivers felt the need to honk solely to indicate their displeasure at being inconvenienced for 30 seconds into their commute. I was appalled. Have humans always been this selfish and self-centered? Come on people! Let’s not be so ugly.