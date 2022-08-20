This past weekend, I was able to attend Encore 2022 at St. Joseph High School. What an amazing show chock full of enormous talent. My Bear Pride was indeed stoked by history lessons given by the master of ceremonies, Bob Ehrenberg, along with historical photos that appeared throughout the show. Kudos were given throughout the show to the teachers, administrators and board members that have kept this school system going since its founding, the year Michigan became a state, in 1837. This is who we are, people who love our school system, who have respect for those giving their hearts to the wellbeing of a precious commodity, our children.