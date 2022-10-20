Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has testified as a defense witness at the New York City trial of a Donald Trump ally. Mnuchin was called to the stand Thursday by lawyers for Tom Barrack, the onetime chair of the Trump’s inaugural committee. The 75-year-old Barrack is accused of secretly leaking inside information to the United Arab Emirates to try to win the Gulf state favor with the Trump administration. Barrack has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including acting as an unregistered agent for a foreign government.