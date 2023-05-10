Authorities say a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages. Thursday’s attack shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting at a school a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the latest shooting an attack on the whole nation. He says the person arrested wore a T-shirt bearing a pro-Nazi slogan although he did not specify a motive. It came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.