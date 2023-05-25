Editor,
The petrodollar is in trouble. The United States has enjoyed relative economic stability due to the petrodollar. The U.S. dollar was stable because of our agreement with Saudi Arabia to defend that county military provided the Saudis would limit oil trade to the U.S. dollar. It is estimated that 60 percent of U.S. dollars are held outside the U.S.
When our government, with the help of the Federal Reserve, increases our money supply, the pain of inflation is shared with those outside the U.S. However, this is changing. BRICS, the petroleum cartel between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is moving toward establishing a world currency other than the dollar. Recently elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a recent speech, asked that the world seek an alternative to the petrodollar. Sierra Leone president calls African nations to drop the dollar as their reserve currency. This sediment is spreading.
There are certainly ongoing discussions about the role of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency, and concerns about the potential impact of changes in this system on the U.S. economy. However, it is important to note that the situation is complex and multifaceted, and opinions on the topic are divided.
While it is true that many countries hold U.S. dollars as a reserve currency, and that the stability of the dollar has been closely tied to the global oil trade, there are also many other factors at play. The U.S. economy is one of the largest in the world, and the dollar's status as a reserve currency is based on a wide range of factors, including the stability of the U.S. political system, the strength of its institutions, and the size and diversity of its economy.
There is no doubt that the rise of the BRICS countries, and their growing economic and political influence, has the potential to challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency. However, it is not yet clear how this will play out in practice, and whether these countries will be able to establish a viable alternative to the dollar.
In any case, it is important for policymakers and economists to continue to monitor developments in the global currency system, and to work toward promoting stability and resilience in the face of potential changes or challenges.
William Rudman
Stevensville