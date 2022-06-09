As a lifelong resident of Berrien County, I feel blessed for everything our community has to offer for those of us who choose to call it home. One of those blessings is a program called TRIAD (The Right Information And Direction) of Berrien County, which works hard to protect our senior friends and family members. With the well-being of our elders in mind, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department through TRIAD offers Project Lifesaver, an international rescue program that focuses on bringing our loved ones home who may have somehow wondered from home.