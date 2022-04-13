Editor,
For 30 years Fred Upton, a Republican, has represented all his constituents with hard work and a detailed study of the issues. He knew that our democracy needed a representative who would work with members of both the Republican and Democratic parties. He knew that extreme political ideology leads to the death of democracy and that compromise is the keystone of an effective democratic society. From what I have observed of his actions and words, he is an honest and moral person. He is worthy of our gratitude for his years of public service.