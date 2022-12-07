Interesting article in The Herald-Palladium on Nov. 30 about the Berrien County GOP Committee Leadership meeting and the (now customary) disruption by the We The Parents group, who did their best (and failed) to unseat experienced and qualified school board incumbents during the mid-term elections. Interesting, in that the article describes them as a nonpartisan group, which seems strange, given their new mission to now take over the local Republican Party. Interesting also in that they began as just a loud anti-masking protest group to rail against our public schools, then later turned their focus to banning books that don’t fit their ideology, and now driving the Berrien GOP.