Editor,
In the upcoming election, residents of Harbor Country, the Southwest Michigan shoreline, and southern Michigan have an opportunity to vote for three outstanding individuals.
Michelle Hannon is the Democratic candidate for county commissioner from the 9th District. She is currently a member of the New Buffalo Township Parks Committee and sits on multiple local government boards. Michelle is committed to increasing good-paying, year-round jobs; increasing affordable housing; improving public transportation; increasing education in the skilled trades; protecting our Lake Michigan shoreline; and ensuring that all children have an equal opportunity to experience an excellent education.
Joey Andrews is the Democratic candidate for state representative from the 38th District. He is a licensed attorney, a policy analyst for the Michigan AFL-CIO, and a strong advocate for the needs of our coastal communities. Joey is committed to fighting for fair wages for working families, supporting local businesses, protecting local control of short-term rentals, preventing erosion and flooding of our shoreline, eliminating lead in our drinking water, protecting reproductive rights, fighting discrimination and ensuring that all children have an equal opportunity to experience an excellent education.
Bart Goldberg is the Democratic candidate for Congress from Michigan’s 5th District. He is an attorney who is a strong advocate for finding bipartisan solutions to our nation’s most pressing problems. Bart is committed to getting inflation under control as quickly as possible, creating and sustaining good-paying jobs, supporting local businesses, protecting women’s reproductive rights, expanding access to voting, supporting Michigan’s farmers, protecting and strengthening Social Security and Medicare, honoring and supporting our veterans, protecting our shoreline and our drinking water, reducing health care costs and ensuring that all children have an equal opportunity to experience an excellent education.
I will be voting for Michelle Hannon, Joey Andrews and Bart Goldberg. I hope you will join me.
Larry Feldman
Lakeside