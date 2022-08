The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center, a corner store and a post office. But the deadly wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend and turned most of the community into ashes. Residents are now picking through the burned out shells of their modest houses. Eighty-year-old Roger Derry is among the few whose homes were spared by the inferno. He calls the situation sad and disheartening and believes most residents will eventually rebuild. The fire erupted last Friday and was still out of control Wednesday after killing four people.