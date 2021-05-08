President Biden has recently announced that he would end America’s longest war. He would pull American troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021. My daughter reminds me that her teenage sons, my grandsons, have lived their whole lives in the shadow of this war. In Biden’s words, the “war in Afghanistan was never meant to be a multigenerational undertaking.” Yet three U.S. presidents have supported this war at the cost of (according to CNN) $2 trillion and the priceless lives of 2,300 American troops and countless Afghan civilians.