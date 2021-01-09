After a mountain of lies and bogus lawsuits that failed to produce any credible evidence of widespread election fraud, "sore loser” Trump has incited a mob of his cult followers to violently attack the U.S. Congress. Why? He simply could not stop the formal, routine certification of the results of the 2020 election, which he lost by a large margin. Trump’s benighted “warriors," some of whom carried treasonous Confederate flags, accordingly destroyed property, terrorized elected officials, and committed seditious mayhem on this tyrant’s behalf. Several people died. Is Lansing next?