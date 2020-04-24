On April 14, Donald Trump announced that he was suspending funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), the major international group fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only will this destructive act compromise the WHO’s ability to combat COVID-19 across the globe, it will also threaten many other of the organization’s initiatives, including programs to eradicate polio, increase access to essential health and nutrition programs, reduce the prevalence of vaccine-preventable diseases and enhance the prevention and treatment of tuberculosis and HIV-AIDS.