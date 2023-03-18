The former POTUS is now blaming Mike Pence for the Jan. 6 riots. It wasn't Mike Pence who invited people to come to a rally, telling them to march to the Capitol and fight like hell. On his way to a rally in Iowa on Monday, Trump told reporters on his plane that the violence was Pence's fault because he wouldn't reject the electoral college votes in Congress that day. Per the Washington Post and Guardian, Trump said, "Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, No. 1, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had 'January 6’ as we call it.”