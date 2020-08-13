Editor,
A recent CIA report revealed that Putin is paying bounties to the Taliban to kill Americans. Donald responded, “If it reached my desk, I would have done something about it.” Instead he called it “fake news.” Let Cadet Bone Spurs tell that to our brave soldiers hunted down with dirty Russian rubles.
His rush to reopen the country suggests he cares more about being re-elected than saving American lives. Instead of Donald banning immigrants, Americans are now banned from world travel because we have no national policy to control this virus.
Thousands of immigrant children ripped from their families and thrown in cages reveals his callous disregard for human life. Donald is so damaged, he shouldn’t care for animals, let alone people. Would you trust him with your pet?
Remember the 2018 Trump University judgment (ruled a fraud with a $25 million fine)? Trump’s six multi-billion bankruptcies? The 1973 Fair Housing Racial Discrimination lawsuit fine? The 106 Trump Taj Mahal casino anti-money laundering violations in the IRS 1998 settlement? There is not enough room in this entire newspaper to describe all the fraud, deception, lies and corruption of Donald Trump.
Joe Biden was a senator for 36 years and vice president for eight. Joe’s net worth in 2009 was $30,000. Donald hid his finances. While Joe served our nation, Donald lied and cheated. Trump didn’t drain the swamp, he caused a flood. Please vote for Joe.
Harry Higdon
St. Joseph