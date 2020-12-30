My fellow Americans: Our long national nightmare is not over. Even if Trump doesn't manage to burn down the White House or destroy what is left of the government he has done his best to obliterate, don't kid yourself: He's not going quietly. There is no telling what he might do in the coming weeks as he becomes more irrational and desperate to avoid the consequences of his incessant attacks on the U.S. Constitution, his perceived enemies (anyone who criticizes or fails to kowtow to him), and common decency.