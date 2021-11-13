The variety of faith communities that comprise Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan have faith-based commitments to the common good and to advancing peaceful and constructive dialogue. As such, we applaud Rep. Fred Upton’s vote for the infrastructure investment bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill is essential to our common good by strengthening the infrastructure critical for our well-being and our future growth. We also are pleased to see the bill’s investment in our environment, which is central to us as people of faith and our commitment to care for the holiness of creation.