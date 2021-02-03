The details around the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol are fairly well known: President Donald Trump riling up (inciting) his supporters to march “with him” to the Capitol to undermine our democracy and disrupt the certification of the electoral ballots; the large number of rioters who took him at his word and successfully broke into the Capitol; the danger that the rioters posed to our duly elected senators and representatives as they certified the electoral ballots; the House of Representative’s single article of impeachment against Trump stating that he “engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States”; and the resultant “vote of conscience” on this single article in which only 10 (of 207) Republican representatives voted for impeachment of Donald Trump.