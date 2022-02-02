Editor,
We are certainly a fractured society, with more sides than a golf ball. Red state, blue state, anti-abortion, pro-choice, male, female, short, tall, hairy or bald, but one thing we have in common is our membership in the "human club."
Our team is composed of people who have been under attack from a new (or novel) virus. The virus cannot survive on its own, but needs the material found in our bodies. The virus jumps from each of us on our exhaled breath (if infected) and enters our friends, families and strangers. With enough opportunities the virus adapts to our defense; it too has a natural desire to survive.
We have several weapons to use against this relentless enemy. Isolation and distance can help but seem near impossible for most of us. Masks are a proven defense, but some people find them uncomfortable and therefore don't worry about the virus (the bury-your-head-in-the-sand technique). We also have very effective vaccines that provide protection from the virus and impede its spread and its opportunity to adapt to our new defense. (Historically speaking we have been using vaccines effectively for over 200 years.)
We also have a fantastic group of scientists developing more and better vaccines and other therapies, to treat those already infected. In addition we are blessed to have health care workers that have learned from past treatments and are working around the clock to protect us all.
So please be a good team member and vaccinate and mask up for a spell. We can and must win this war.
William Sullivan
St. Joseph