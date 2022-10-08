Just what is former President Donald Trump so afraid of as far as the government documents he illegally moved to his Mar-A-Lago estate? What's he's so worried that the government will find? Did he pass along the nuke codes to his buddy Kim Jong-un? Do those records possibly show he urged Putin to invade Ukraine in retaliation for President Zelenskyy's refusal to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden? Do they maybe contain records of attempts to subvert the outcome of the election? Secret pacts made with our enemies or countries unfriendly to the United States?