Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been an inspiring and effective leader during a very challenging time. In her first term in office Michigan’s economy has grown at a record pace, hundreds of thousands of jobs have been created, new workforce development programs have been initiated, a tax cut for small businesses has been implemented, an office of rural development has been created to foster economic development in rural areas, prevailing wages have been re-instated for state construction projects, important advances have been made in the development of electric vehicle construction and provision of high-speed internet to all areas of the state, and the Michigan budget now has a $7 billion surplus.