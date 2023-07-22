Lake Michigan College’s journey began in 1946, with 61 students taking night classes at the original campus in Benton Harbor. Now, 77 years later, LMC is a multi-campus college, offering students and the community a wide range of areas to study, and is the regions leader in training and retraining, providing job creators the workforce and talent to compete in an ever-changing economy.
Workforce talent is a significant issue facing our region, our state and the country. Successful communities nurture, attract and retain an educated workforce. Training, retraining, education and hands-on learning leads to higher incomes, successful business and industry, and a better quality of life. To help Southwest Michigan prepare for the careers of today and tomorrow, LMC has developed programs, services and facilities that create first-class student experiences and draw people of all ages and backgrounds.