ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a global pandemic, coupled with the start of cold and flu season, the risks are higher than ever for frontline workers and economically disadvantaged communities. BlueWillow Biologics(®), creators of NanoBio(®) Protect (NanoBio(®)), the first long-lasting, over the counter (OTC) nasal antiseptic proven to kill 99.99% of infection-causing germs on contact, is doing its part to protect those most at risk by partnering with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving.