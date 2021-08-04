In a recent press interview, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was clearly unhappy with the COVID-19 delta variant’s effect on the unvaccinated people of her state, and responded to a reporter’s question about what it might take to get more people in her state vaccinated. “I don’t know, you tell me. Folks supposed to have common sense!”
I’ve often thought about that term, “common sense.” As I think back on the times I’ve used it or heard it spoken, it seems like it’s very often negatively used to mention a person’s poor judgment or unintended consequences from some action or behavior. My mother would ask me if I had any common sense when I would stay outside playing in the rain. On late Christmas Eve nights, as I struggled to put together toys for my kids, trying to make part A fit into part B, I lamented my own lack of common mechanical sense regarding how things work or fit together. Recalling workplace conversations over the years about colleagues, students, parents, school board members and many administrators, I can’t think of any that praised a person’s common sense. Rather, the complaint was about somebody having or using no common sense.
John Jarpe is a retired educator and lives in Bertrand Township, near Niles. He taught and coached in Detroit, at Lake Michigan Catholic, and at Brandywine. He was a principal and special education director in St. Joseph and retired as superintendent of Brandywine in 2017. Email: jarpejohn@gmail.com