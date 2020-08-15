Editor,
The history of hurt will not go away, but the proposed Black Lives Matter mural by St. Joseph High School – if allowed to be hung – might assuage the feelings of some, and I'm not against it. What would be much more meaningful if those who believe Black Lives Matter (I do) would act that way and behave toward Black people like they do matter. Practice it. And, too, speak up about it when an occasion arises.
Trying to understand the feelings of those who have not been treated fairly – because they were born Black – is impossible to comprehend if not having to experience it.
Who can really understand and explain bullying? Many reasons are used to give a certain logic to it. Someone is bullied as a child and that behavior dictates future attitudes and behavior. People who have been hurt, hurt others. Not so fast! If you have been bullied, we should talk to you for how it has affected you. And if you are the bully, do you know what you are doing? Do you have any idea of the degree of hurt you are leveling onto someone else? Why should you care?
Because all lives matter.
Many women have been victims of discrimination. I have been. A small matter compared to the injustices Blacks have been dealt through history.
Go Oprah. Go Kamala.
Thank you for giving us the right to vote? Why did we have to fight for it or why was it that women were not treated fairly? Who is it or who are they that make themselves on a higher level? The ones who don't get it – that we all are created as equals. And because, all lives matter.
Let's put up the mural! Let it read, "Black Lives Matter, All Lives Matter."
June Rollinger
St. Joseph