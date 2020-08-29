Editor,
I was born and raised in Benton Harbor, and went to Benton Harbor High School in the 1960s. I happened to be reading your newspaper a few days ago and was appalled by what I read from St. Joseph residents Mike Gillette and Vikki Wade ("Public seems divided over BLM mural proposal," Aug. 11). Whatever Mr. Gillette heard about Black Lives Matter, he needs to get his information from the right source. White people back in the 1960s also said that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a communist and a Marxist. Don't try to compare the Chicago problems with what's happening in Michigan.