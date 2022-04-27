I read on Facebook recently that a neighborhood friend and former classmate suddenly died. Her close friend and next door neighbor wrote an excellent, heartfelt, touching tribute. Sheila recalled the days of growing up in Niles, the carefree privileges of relative independence compared to our grandchildren, our backyard games, climbing trees, and other simple pleasures of our youth. It brought back many boyhood memories for me and many others. In recent years, I have also shared my gratitude for the time when I grew up.
Yet, I think there’s a danger in getting so caught up with nostalgia that we give way too much credit for the past and consequently decry the way things are nowadays. I’ve seen a Facebook meme posted many times, extolling the wonderful childhood people had, drinking out of a garden hose, playing outside until the streetlights came on, getting spanked for disrespecting elders, even eating bologna sandwiches. Sadly, life was never like a television program for everyone. How could an abused or poor kid smile as they read that stuff?
