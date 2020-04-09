The virtual shutdown of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact to so many people.
Millions of people have been laid off or furloughed, or seen a drastic reduction in work hours. Many of those workers already had financial struggles, and the loss of income has raised their stress level. Enhanced unemployment benefits will certainly help, but they won’t always completely make up for lost wages.
Most small businesses have closed down, drying up their revenue streams while many of their expenses remain. Their owners, many of whom have invested their life’s work into their version of the American dream, face the very real prospect of coming out of this shutdown with their businesses in financial ruin.
It is absolutely vital that we find a way to restart our economy as soon as possible. But that restart cannot be rushed.
In general, the residents of Michigan have responded well to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to stay home as much as possible. Traffic on state highways is down significantly. Employers have shown great flexibility in setting up remote work environments for jobs that don’t require a physical presence. People who didn’t already know how have learned to work and worship and visit loved ones through Zoom and other video communication apps.
But not everyone has embraced the stay-at-home order. There are too many examples of group gatherings in unsafe numbers, getting together for non-essential activities. Benton Township police shut down the garden center at Lowe’s on Saturday because the number of customers there made safe social distancing impossible.
We fear this problem might get worse as the weather warms up. Going to parks for exercise is allowed under the governor’s order. But if a park gets so crowded that social distancing becomes impractical, officials may have no choice but to shut it down.
We certainly understand, and share, people’s desire to get out of the house, to try to bring back some of the normalcy of life. And, of course, we understand the strong desire of idled workers to start earning income again.
However, this is a time for patience. There are positive signs that the stay-at-home order has helped flatten the curve, and as a state we may soon see the peak of the infections. That peak hasn’t happened yet, though, and if residents get more casual about the restrictions too soon, the spread of the virus could spike.
We urge Gov. Whitmer and legislative leaders to work together on a plan that will allow businesses that can operate safely to reopen as soon as possible, once we are on the downside of the infection curve. That day will come sooner, we believe, if residents continue to be patient and stay home as much as possible.
An opinion of The Herald-Palladium editorial board.