Editor,
Requests for waivers to commence public school in-class instruction prior to the Tuesday after Labor Day have been steadily increasing by school districts and intermediate school districts since the law was enacted in 2005. Nearly 200 waivers have been granted in recent years allowing schools to comence in August. Considering the current Covid-19 crisis, it would make sense for school districts to adhere to that Tuesday after Labor Day, September 2, 2020, for the 2020-2021 academic year to - hopefully - see a reduction in Covid-19 cases before sending students, teachers, and staff back to the classroom. Given the earliest possible post-Labor Day date this year, extending the start date to Monday, September 7, 2020, is a safer alternative.