Editor,
I looked at the photos of Thursday's protest in the state Capitol in Lansing with disbelief and sadness. My thoughts were: What if these had been people of color? What would have been the response to their protest? Is this what these protesters want to teach their children, that it's ok to carry weapons, albeit unloaded, into the peoples' place of government? And what of the health care workers who have to care for them because of their "right" to object to science-based limits on freedom? And I thought, this is not the Michigan I love. I, too, am not happy staying at home. But that doesn't give me the right to put my freedom above the safety and health of others. And I thought, heaven help us all.