"Yes, I hate Trump, but I hate abortion more,” my friend said when I asked him if he was planning to vote for Trump again this November. This sentiment is reflected by others I know whose main requirement for the candidates that they chose to vote for in any given election is that they be anti-abortion. If, like my friend, your litmus test for a candidate’s worthiness to receive your vote is primarily based on his or her pro-life stance, then I urge you to consider voting for Democrats who support the Affordable Care Act (ACA), because abortion rates decline when women have access to affordable health care (Brookings, Guttmacher Institute).