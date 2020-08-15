Editor,
When I was a teenager, I liked making noise with my vehicle, too, but fortunately for others the capability to blast was much less then. I am a resident of St. Joe living at the Whitcomb where, due to state rules, the only social activity permitted is to have conversation with others in the library or outside in the fenced in garden.
We are required to both wear a mask and social distance on top of being half deaf. Trying to carry on a conversation is near impossible as the intermittent, high-decibel roar is overwhelming. This has also been an ongoing problem at the bandshell next door. The area is blocked off but occasionally a perpetrator will come as close as is allowed, put it in neutral and deliberately rev it up.
I am suggesting putting quiet zone signs in this area like by the hospital.
Paul Friday
St. Joseph