As Executive Director of Market Van Buren, a subsidiary of Kinexus Group, I see firsthand how the repowering of Palisades nuclear power plant in Van Buren County will positively impact the economy, the workforce and the overall community that we have worked so hard to strengthen and build over the years. Market Van Buren is an economic development organization serving Cass and Van Buren counties, however, the positive impact of repowering the plan will be felt far beyond our region.
As Michigan strives to build a sustainable and prosperous future, it is essential to recognize the important role that energy plays in shaping the state’s economic development. The repowering of the Palisades nuclear power plant presents a historic opportunity for Michigan. With its promise of hundreds of permanent high-paying jobs, substantial tax revenues, and reliable baseload generation, the repowering of Palisades can serve as a catalyst for economic growth, and support current and growing energy needs across the state.