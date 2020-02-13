Republican senators' acquittal of Donald Trump was the culmination of an orchestrated process to ensure a quick ending to his impeachment "trial." Sen. Mitch McConnell stated from the start that he would work with Trump and his staff to arrive at the president's desired result. The almost completely partisan vote that ended the "trial" blocked a potential gusher of necessary facts that should have been examined through witnesses such as John Bolton and others with knowledge of the president's scheme to extort campaign help from the Ukrainian president by withholding much-needed military aid.