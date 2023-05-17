Thirty years this summer, my family moved from our home in Grand Rapids to Southwest Michigan. We moved mostly for the professional opportunity I found here. Before 1993 I had never spent time in Berrien County. My one visit to the county had been when as a young sailor I was hitchhiking through the area after visiting friends in Grand Rapids and was on my way to an Indianapolis duty assignment. I remember my inability to hitch a ride while walking what seemed like miles along old 31, now M-51, through Niles and South Bend. Eventually, someone gave me a ride to Kokomo where I was able to catch a bus to Indianapolis.
Prior to 1993, I was working as budget director for the Grand Rapids Public Schools. At the time the district was second largest in the state with a K-12 enrollment of about 28,000 students. The 1992-93 school year was a difficult one for Grand Rapids and other schools in Michigan. That school year was before the current funding formula, Proposal A of 1994. In those days, schools like Grand Rapids all too frequently had to ask local voters for millage increases to fund day-to-day operations. Grand Rapids voters rejected a millage increase in 1992 and as a result we made a recommendation to the school board to cut the school budget by $15 million or about 10 percent. It was an extremely painful process; one that I wish I could but shall never forget.