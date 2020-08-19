Over the years, I have enjoyed reading and at times subscribing to magazines with articles about science. Discover, Scientific American and National Geographic are some of my favorites. Having an interest in science and reading articles in popular magazines does not make me a scientist.
This much I know about science. It is not static. Scientific theories, as vigorous as they may be, can and do change. As an example, in the 17th century, Sir Isaac Newton wrote his famous principal about motion and gravity. It was not until the early 20th century, some 230 years later, that Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity proposed that Newton’s Laws of Motion and Gravity were not entirely accurate. And 100 years later, scientists are working to prove or disprove Einstein’s relativity.
COVID-19 is a virus that we have known about for less than a year. What science we know about the virus is being tested and changing regularly. Often politicians and laymen like me claim that our responses to the virus are based on science. Perhaps what we should be saying is that our responses should be based on the best science we have today and because that science may change tomorrow our response may have to change with it.
In that regard, I do not envy local boards of education for the decisions that they have had to make regarding how schools should re-start within a few short weeks. Some are opening with virtual classes only. Others with in-person sessions. Some with a mixture.
Recently, the Republican Legislature closed down for a week because a single legislator tested positive for the virus. Prior to that legislator’s positive test, in June the Republican House passed legislation requiring local school districts to hold in-person classes for all students in grades K-5. The Legislature shut down based on a positive test of one legislator. What will happen when one or more students come to school after testing positive? What will happen when some students, like their parents, refuse to wear masks?
The Republican House also stated in its bill, which was approved by Berrien County representatives Brad Paquette and Pauline Wendzel, that all 540 local school districts and more than 300 charter schools (and ISDs or RESAs in all 83 counties) should come up with their own plans for return to school with the assistance of the local health departments in all 83 counties. Thus, more than 900 local school units are required to come up with a plan. The House punted on third down.
The Republican House’s version washes its hands of responsibility and might as well have said: “Good luck, with opening schools! Hope the health department in your county is well staffed. Oh yeah, you want a budget so you know how much your revenues will be to fund all the PPE, cleaning supplies, technology upgrades for virtual learning, and repairs needed to improve school air handling systems that would ease teachers and parents minds? Sorry. Maybe by October we will finalize that unless, of course, we have to shut down to protect the health and safety of legislators. But go back to school. Don’t worry. Be happy.”
A week or so after the House bill, on June 30, the Michigan Safe School: Return to School Roadmap was released by the governor’s office. The committee that put this document together consisted of state legislators from both parties, school administrators, medical professionals, teachers and other professionals, including Nicole Britten from the Berrien County Health Department.
As mentioned above, I am not a scientist. With that caveat and based on more than 30 years as a school business professional including as a past president of Michigan School Business Officials, I would suggest that the roadmap appears to be the best advice that is currently available. But even this document leaves too much detail to local school boards. Decision-makers at local districts need clarity. The South Bend Tribune recently editorialized that districts need to be transparent if an outbreak in school occurs. I agree. Let’s hope it doesn’t.
In the case of COVID-19, I wish the Legislature and the governor would cooperate ASAP and in a bipartisan manner for the benefit of Michigan’s 1.5 million school age children and the nearly 350,000 teachers, principals and support staff. The recent bills passed by the Legislature do not solve the problem but only delay the inevitable budget decisions yet to be made. School boards had to make budget decisions in June. The Legislature? Not so much.