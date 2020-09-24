I would encourage readers to support Mary Jo Tomasini in her bid for re-election to the Board of Trustees of LMC. During her tenure on the board, Mary Jo has been an active participant in the many accomplishments the board has brought about. Among those accomplishments: establishing of Lake Michigan Vintners, the Midwest’s first commercial teaching winery, opening of the Hanson Technology Center and the Fab Lab and offered memberships to students and community members, establishing Berrien County Fifth Year Early/Middle College program to offer college credit to high school students, and purchasing the Western Michigan University building, naming it for LMC donor Edward Todd Center for Business, Education and Computer Information System programs.