At the end of 2020, when all the linguistic organizations reveal their “word of the year,” there will be some obvious choices: pandemic, coronavirus and quarantine.
But my choice: essential.
For the past month or so, we’ve been told when doing a task that might increase our risk of exposure to the virus, we should ask ourselves if it is essential. In many cases, our government has told us what is or isn’t essential and ordered us to avoid the non-essentials.
Even more startling, the government has told us if our jobs are considered essential. I understand the need for the distinction to be able to enforce a stay-at-home order. But imagine being someone who has lost income and faces economic anxiety, and on top of that is told by elected leaders that their life’s work is not essential.
Many of the people reading this don’t have to imagine it – they’re experiencing it.
I’m lucky. The news media’s role in keeping the public informed is considered essential by the government, so I get to keep working.
The truth is, we all have different definitions of essential, and that’s why there is so much frustration over inconsistencies in emergency orders. Stores aren’t supposed to sell paint or furniture, but they have the state’s blessing to continue to sell state lottery tickets.
And what may not be essential for a few days, or a few weeks, may certainly be essential over a longer period of time. Lawns may not need landscaping for now, but imagine driving through neighborhoods a month from now if people unable to mow their own lawns can’t legally hire someone to do it.
There are many things each of us personally thinks is essential, even if the government doesn’t. Yeah, maybe legally or even truthfully they are not essential to sustain life, but they are essential to our quality of life.
We can all go a few weeks without a trip to a barber or hair salon (politicians appearing on TV exempted, of course), but after a couple months many will start getting very uncomfortable with their appearance. (Prediction: Hats will come into fashion since they do a great job hiding the roots.)
We can delay purchases of new cars and new houses for a while – until our cars break down beyond repair, or a new job or significant life event requires a move. Suddenly “non-essential” Realtors and car dealers seem quite essential.
This may have been a trite expression to most of us a couple months ago: You don’t realize how much you value something until it is taken away.
It isn’t trite anymore. Most of us are introspective enough to have realized in the past month that some things we considered essential really aren’t. But we’ve also realized how much we’ve taken for granted. The things that are essential to us, personally, now have more value, and we’ll appreciate them all the more when they come back.
But some things may not come back. Many local businesses are in a precarious position right now. Their loss of income is threatening their survival. It’s very possible when this economic shutdown ends that many local businesses will not re-open. At least for a while, there likely will be fewer restaurants or coffee shops in our community. Stores you may have visited infrequently will seem more important when they’re closed and you know they would have had that certain something you’re looking for.
If it’s true that this pandemic has taught us to better value the things that have been taken away, perhaps it will prompt us to better support them when they return.
I get the convenience and (sometimes) savings of shopping online. But maybe in the future we can all pause before placing that order on Amazon and ask if we can help keep a local business open by purchasing the item in town. Businesses can’t survive without customers, and local communities can’t thrive without businesses.
And, I firmly believe, local communities can’t thrive without a strong local media presence to keep the communities informed.
It’s no secret that the newspaper industry even before this pandemic has been hurting as the internet has changed people’s reading habits and other sources of information have mushroomed. So this economic shutdown that has hurt so many businesses has been a big blow to newspapers. After all, the local businesses whose advertising supports newspapers don’t have much incentive to advertise when they’re not open.
Much of that advertising will return when the economy reopens, and many newspapers will continue to serve their communities, though with smaller staffs and less reporting. Some papers, I fear, won’t survive. And those that shut down will leave their communities with a great loss. The members of those communities will realize – too late – how much they valued their best source of local information after it’s taken away.
The HP serves an indispensable role in Southwest Michigan. We don’t do everything right, and you may have reasons to be mad at us from time to time. But our journalists are dedicated to providing you with valuable, accurate information that you won’t get anywhere else.
If you want to make sure we’re here in the future, I ask you to help support us, if you’re not already a subscriber. A print subscription, which includes access to our online content, or a less expensive online-only subscription will give you regular access to important news about Southwest Michigan.
I hope that is something you will value as essential before it is taken away.